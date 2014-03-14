BRIEF-Invisible Sentinel Inc says raises $7.6 mln in equity financing
OTTAWA, March 14 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Friday he would visit Ukraine next week to meet with the country's interim government.
Harper, who has been particularly critical of Russia's actions in the Crimean peninsula, made the announcement on Twitter. He gave no further details. (Reporting by David Ljunggren, editing by G Crosse)
NEW YORK, April 18 Harbert Management Corporation and its top executives agreed to pay $40 million to settle with New York over a failure to pay state and city income taxes on hundreds of millions of dollars of hedge fund performance fees, according to the New York attorney general.