OTTAWA, March 21 Canada echoed the United States
on Friday in imposing sanctions on Russia's Bank Rossiya because
of Moscow's actions in Ukraine, and it added economic sanctions
against 14 more Russian officials.
"Together with our international allies, our Government is
taking a strong stance in our support for Ukraine," Prime
Minister Stephen Harper said in a statement. "We continue to
take additional actions to limit the capabilities of specific
individuals and Bank Rossiya, which are responsible for
undermining Ukraine's sovereignty.
"The so-called referendum that was held has no legitimacy,
and any additional escalations by Russia will lead to further
isolation from the international community," added Harper, who
is en route to a visit in Ukraine.
He gave no further details.
The United States imposed sanctions on Bank Rossiya on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Leslie Adler)