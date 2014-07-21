(New with quotes from prime minister, link to Malaysian crash)
OTTAWA, July 21 Canada will impose sanctions on
a broad range of entities related to various Russian industries
in response to action in Ukraine and to the shooting down of a
Malaysian airliner over eastern Ukraine, Prime Minister Stephen
Harper said on Monday.
"The outrageous and criminal act of shooting down a civilian
airliner last week is a direct product of Russia's military
aggression and illegal occupation of Ukraine, and demonstrates
the need for the international community to continue applying
pressure on the Putin regime," Harper said in a statement.
The decision to go after entire sectors was taken in tandem
with international partners for rapid implementation and maximum
effect, he said.
"We call on (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin to
immediately order a withdrawal of his troops from the Ukrainian
border, to stop the flow of weapons and militants into Ukraine,
and to use Russia's influence to persuade insurgents to lay down
their weapons," he said.
"It is also imperative that investigators be given full,
unimpeded access to the crash site of the downed Malaysian
airliner."
Canadian Foreign Minister John Baird told reporters by phone
from London that drawing up the sanctions was under way before
the Malaysian air crash in Ukraine, but that the disaster
expedited consideration of wider sanctions.
"I don't know whether there's direct command and control
from the Kremlin on everything that's going on in eastern
Ukraine," he said.
"The Russian Federation has to take some responsibility for
the events that led up to this unspeakable crime. The Kremlin
may not have pulled the trigger, but it certainly loaded the gun
and put it in the murderous hands."
Russia's Defense Ministry on Monday challenged Western and
Ukrainian accusations that pro-Russian separatists were
responsible for shooting down a Malaysian airliner and said
Ukrainian warplanes had flown close to the aircraft.
The ministry also rejected accusations that Russia had
supplied the separatist rebels in east Ukraine with SA-11 Buk
anti-aircraft missile systems, known as "Gadfly" in NATO, "or
any other weapons."
