OTTAWA, April 14 Canada, following in the steps
of the United States and Britain, will send around 200 troops to
Ukraine to help train soldiers who are battling Russian-back
separatists, Ottawa said on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Stephen Harper said in a statement that the
troops would be based in western Ukraine, far from the fighting,
until March 31, 2017.
"Their activities will include explosive ordnance disposal
and improvised explosive device disposal training, military
police training, medical training, flight safety training, and
logistics system modernization training," he said.
The United States and Britain already have military trainers
in place in Ukraine.
Harper has taken a hard line in public against President
Vladimir Putin over what he calls blatant Russian interference
in Ukraine. Canada has announced several rounds of sanctions
against Russian and Ukrainian companies and individuals.
Last August, Canada said it would provide Ukraine with
non-lethal equipment such as helmets, protective vests and tents
to help secure the country's unstable eastern region.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Peter Galloway)