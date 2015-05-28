KIEV One Ukrainian serviceman was killed and one wounded when they were blown up by a landmine left by pro-Russian separatists near Luhansk in eastern Ukraine, the head of the Kiev-controlled regional administration said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday, Hennadiy Moskal said in an online statement.

Violence has been less intense in Ukraine's east since a ceasefire was brokered in the Belarus capital Minsk in mid-February, but government forces and separatists regularly accuse each other of violations.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by John Stonestreet)