KIEV Fifteen more Ukrainian service personnel have been killed in the past 24 hours in fighting with pro-Russian separatists backed by Russian troops, a Ukrainian military spokesman said on Tuesday.

U.N. agencies say about 2,600 people have died in the conflict, around 800 of them members of Ukraine's forces, Kiev says.

President Petro Poroshenko on Monday that the situation in the five-month war against separatists had dramatically worsened since Russian forces joined fighting on behalf of the separatists.

He said Russia was now carrying out "open and undisguised aggression" against Ukraine. Russia denies its troops are involved.

