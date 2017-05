KIEV Six Ukrainian servicemen were killed and 12 wounded in separatist eastern territories in the past 24 hours, Kiev's military spokesman Andriy Lysenko said in a televised briefing on Tuesday.

Ukraine's military and pro-Russian rebels have accused each other of intensifying attacks over the past few days, putting further strain on a two-month-old ceasefire deal.

