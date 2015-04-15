KIEV One Ukrainian serviceman was killed and two were wounded in separatist eastern territories in the past 24 hours, Kiev's military spokesman Andriy Lysenko said in a televised briefing on Wednesday.

He said the situation remained unstable. Rebels "actively used guns, rocket-propelled grenades (and) yesterday the enemy twice opened tank fire on our forces near Pisky," Lysenko said, referring to a village near rebel-held Donetsk.

Ukraine's military and pro-Russian rebels have accused each other of intensifying attacks over the past few days, putting further strain on a two-month-old ceasefire deal.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Janet Lawrence)