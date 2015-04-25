Factbox - Key figures in South Korea President-elect Moon's camp
SEOUL South Korean liberal human rights lawyer Moon Jae-in won the presidency in an election on Tuesday, exit polls showed, ending nine years of conservative rule.
KIEV One Ukrainian serviceman was killed and two were wounded in shelling attacks by pro-Russian separatists on Saturday near the port of Mariupol in Ukraine's south-east, military spokesman Dmytro Gorbunov said.
The servicemen was killed in Shyrokyne, a village partly controlled by rebel forces to the east of the port city on the Sea of Azov, he told 112 television channel.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Richard Balmforth)
SEOUL South Korean liberal human rights lawyer Moon Jae-in won the presidency in an election on Tuesday, exit polls showed, ending nine years of conservative rule.
MOSUL, Iraq Fly-blown corpses of Islamic State militants (IS) littered the streets of a district in Mosul on Tuesday as U.S.-backed Iraqi forces chipped away at the last remaining handful of districts under the jihadists' control.