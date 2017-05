KIEV Five Ukrainian servicemen were killed and twelve wounded in separatist eastern territories over the past 24 hours despite a ceasefire deal, Ukrainian military spokesman Andriy Lysenko said on Wednesday.

"The most severe losses among government troops occurred near Avdiivka, where an armoured personnel carrier was blown up by an enemy landmine," Lysenko said, referring to a town north of rebel-held Donetsk.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice)