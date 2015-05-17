KIEV Three Ukrainian serviceman have been killed and 17 wounded in fresh separatist attacks in eastern Ukraine in violation of a ceasefire agreement, a Ukrainian military spokesman said on Sunday.

Two of the deaths were a result of a mortar attack near the town of Svitlodarsk, northeast of separatist-controlled Donetsk, spokesman Andriy Lysenko said in a briefing.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said last Wednesday that 83 Ukrainian servicemen have been killed in rebel attacks since the ceasefire came into force in February.

