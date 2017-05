KIEV Two Ukrainian serviceman have been killed in fighting with pro-Russian separatists in the separatist eastern region of Luhansk, the governor of the Kiev-controlled territory said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday, Hennadiy Moskal said in an online statement.

Violence has intensified in recent weeks despite a ceasefire which was brokered in the Belarussian capital of Minsk in mid-February. Government forces and separatists regularly accuse each other of violations.

