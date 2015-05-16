KIEV May 16 One Ukrainian serviceman has been
killed and three have been wounded in fresh separatist attacks
in eastern and south-eastern Ukraine in violation of a
ceasefire, a Ukrainian military spokesman said on Saturday.
Oleksander Motuzyanyk said Russian-backed rebels kept up
attacks on government forces outside the regional hub of Donetsk
and at Shyrokyne, to the east of the coastal town of Mariupol on
the Sea of Azov.
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said last Wednesday
that 83 Ukrainian servicemen have been killed in rebel attacks
since a ceasefire, brokered by himself and the leaders of
Russia, Germany and France in Minsk, Belarus, came into force in
February.
The separatists accuse government forces of shelling their
positions to try to weaken their control on key junctions and
towns.
(Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Jeremet Gaunt)