KIEV Aug 20 Four Ukrainian servicemen have been
killed and 14 wounded in fighting with pro-Russian rebels in the
past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military said on Thursday, as a new
wave of violence rekindled concerns a ceasefire deal could be
crumbling.
A notable increase in military and civilian casualties in
the past two weeks has prompted the leaders of France and
Germany, who helped broker the six-month-old truce, to arrange
new talks with President Petro Poroshenko to discuss how to
preserve the peace.
Ukrainian military spokesman Oleksander Motuzyanyk reported
renewed rebel shelling of government positions near the
separatist-held city of Donetsk and mortar fire in villages near
the strategic Kiev-controlled port city of Mariupol.
"In this area the enemy does not engage in direct fighting
with the Ukrainian army, but regularly fires chaotically from
howitzers and GRAD multiple rocket launchers," he said.
Separatist officials accused Ukrainian troops in turn of
shelling rebel territory, including residential areas.
On Wednesday, NATO warned Russia, which the West accuses of
supporting the separatists with equipment and fighters, that any
attempt by the rebels to take more of Ukraine's territory would
be unacceptable.
Poroshenko will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel and
French President Francois Hollande in Berlin on Monday to
discuss the latest escalation in the conflict, which has killed
over 6,500 since erupting in April 2014.
