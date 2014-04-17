* Reports of dead in Ukraine clashes hard to corroborate
* Critics accuse Kremlin of deploying propaganda
* Deaths of pro-Russians could trigger Moscow's intervention
* Russia says Western media censoring Kremlin's position
By Alissa de Carbonnel and Gabriela Baczynska
MOSCOW/KRAMATORSK, Ukraine April 17 Around 6:00
p.m. local time on Tuesday, Vladimir Maximovich heard the news
that was ricocheting around Russian media and online: at least
four pro-Russian activists had been killed and others wounded by
Ukrainian troops at an airfield near the Ukrainian city of
Kramatorsk.
As the head of the emergency unit at the city's public
hospital, he got ready to receive the injured and treat them.
They never showed up.
"We were sitting here, all of us, and waiting. We heard
about the trouble at the airfield, so we were ready. But nobody
came," he told Reuters on Wednesday. "I called my colleague at
the surgery unit: also nothing."
The doctor had just witnessed a phenomenon that is growing
familiar in the crisis over Ukraine: a dramatic assertion in
Russian media about wrongdoing perpetrated by Kiev's
Western-backed rulers against pro-Russian protesters, which
later turns out, at best, to be based only loosely on fact.
It is an issue that has far-reaching implications. Twice in
the past six years - in ex-Soviet Georgia in 2008 and in
Ukraine's Crimea Peninsula earlier this year - Russia has sent
its troops into a neighbouring country, arguing that it had to
act to protect its Russian kin from violence.
That shadow hovers now over Ukraine, where armed pro-Russian
separatists have seized buildings in around 10 towns and the
Kremlin says Moscow has the right to intervene to protect
Russian speakers if there is violence.
Russia has massed thousands of troops on its border with
Ukraine. It says they are on routine exercises but Kiev and some
of its Western allies call it an invasion force waiting for a
pretext to advance.
In what appears to have been the bloodiest incident so far,
Kiev said on Thursday three separatists were killed while trying
to storm a national guard base in the eastern port of Mariupol
overnight.
Ukraine has so far taken only limited action against the
separatists. An operation by paratroops to retake some territory
ended in disarray on Wednesday when rebels seized six of their
armoured vehicles and another column surrendered the firing pins
of their rifles and retreated rather than open fire.
SNOWBALLING NEWS
The media storm over the purported killings on Tuesday in
Kramatorsk petered out, and Russian forces on the border have so
far stayed put.
But the way the accounts of the casualties in the city
originated, then snowballed, is telling because it is a scenario
that could be repeated as forces loyal to Kiev try to reassert
their authority over pro-Russian rebels.
On Tuesday, a Ukrainian army unit landed by helicopter at
the airfield near Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine, a location
which a short time earlier had been controlled by protesters
backing a pro-Russian separatist movement.
A Reuters reporter at the scene said there was a brief
stand-off with local, unarmed people, who did not want the
Ukrainian soldiers there. Shots were fired. The reporter said
she believed they were warning shots fired into the air.
At 5:42 p.m. Ukrainian time, subscribers to the RIA news
agency, which is controlled by the Russian state, received an
article stating that four "militiamen" - a term used to describe
pro-Russian militants - were dead.
It said they were killed during the storming of the
Kramatorsk airfield by Ukrainian forces. It cited as its source
an unnamed person in "the people's self-defence force."
A short while after, a correspondent in Kramatorsk went live
on the Kremlin-funded Russian-language Rossiya 24 rolling news
channel to say between four and 11 of the pro-Russian activists
had been killed in the assault. That report triggered a wave of
reports in other media, and on social networking sites.
One of the many who circulated the reports of casualties on
his Twitter account was Maxim Shevchenko, a member of the
Kremlin's human rights council. He said he got the information
from speaking to people on the ground.
By about 7:00 p.m. Ukrainian time, RIA news agency was
quoting the Russian foreign ministry's human rights
representative as saying he was deeply concerned about reports
of casualties in eastern Ukraine.
"To all appearances, events are beginning to develop under
the worst case scenario," the agency quoted the official,
Konstantin Dolgov, as saying.
NO DEATHS - THANK GOD
It was impossible to establish definitively that there were
no dead or wounded in the clashes at Kramatorsk airfield. But
medical authorities in the city and beyond, contacted by
Reuters, said they had no knowledge of any casualties.
Asked if they knew anything about wounded or killed from
Kramatorsk, an official with the medical department for the
Donetsk region, which includes Kramatorsk, told Reuters: "We do
not have any such information."
The deputy mayor of Kramatorsk, Marina Karavan, said when
asked the same question on Wednesday: "Not one (injured) person
was admitted to any one of the medical establishments of the
city, not yesterday, and not today."
Contacted by Reuters on Wednesday, Shevchenko, the member of
the Kremlin rights council who Tweeted reports of the
casualties, acknowledged they had been wrong.
"I think there are no deaths - thank God," he said.
TRACK RECORD
Circulating incorrect information is not the unique preserve
of Kremlin-controlled media. Ukraine's authorities have also
made assertions that later turned out to be untrue. All media
organisations at times make mistakes.
Countering assertions that Russia was churning out
propaganda, Dmitry Peskov, chief spokesman to Russian President
Vladimir Putin, turned that allegation back on Western media.
"European TV viewers are currently unable to get information
in full," Peskov said on Rossiya television. "These (Russian)
arguments don't get through ... because they encounter a
concrete wall of censorship."
However, international organisations testify that Russia has
a track record of bending the news to suit its political agenda.
In August 2008, Russian troops moved into neighbouring
Georgia, on the grounds they were protecting people in the
pro-Russian breakaway region of South Ossetia from attack by
Georgian security forces.
Around that time, Russia's ambassador to Georgia said in
public that Georgian forces had killed about 2,000 civilians in
South Ossetia, according to Rossisskaya Gazeta, a
state-controlled Russian newspaper.
Later, researchers with New York-based rights group Human
Rights Watch gave a death toll of 44, for both civilians and
fighters killed in clashes, though they said this was not a
comprehensive tally as there could have been deaths their
research did not capture.
This week, a report by the United Nations Human Rights
office said that accounts of harassment of ethnic Russians in
Ukraine during this year's crisis had been "greatly
exaggerated." Russia said the report was one-sided.
Maria Lipman, of the Carnegie Moscow Center, a think tank,
said Russia was following a pattern.
"The way the events in eastern Ukraine are covered by state
television, it is more propaganda than actual coverage."
"Russian officials are talking about Ukraine being on the
brink of civil war and since this is the message, they need to
support it with evidence - whether or not this evidence exists
they are certainly reporting it," Lipman said.
In the Ukrainian capital, an official with Ukraine's SBU
security service said it had eavesdropped on conversations among
Russian special forces operatives about how heavy casualties
could trigger a military intervention by Moscow.
Reuters had no way of independently verifying if the
assertion was true.
"Discussions we have documented say that 100-200 people need
to be killed and within 90 minutes Russian troop carriers will
enter Ukrainian territory," Vitaly Naida, head of the SBU's
counter-intelligence department, told a news briefing.
(Additional reporting by Lina Kushch in Donetsk, Natalia Zinets
in Kiev and Alexei Anishchuk in Moscow; Writing by Christian
Lowe; Editing by)