By Pavel Polityuk
KIEV, April 25 One Ukrainian serviceman was
killed and two were wounded in shelling attacks by pro-Russian
separatists on Saturday near the port of Mariupol in Ukraine's
southeast, Kiev's military said.
A military spokesman said rebels opened artillery fire on
forces from the government's National Guard at Shyrokyne, a
village to the east of Mariupol on the Sea of Azov, despite a
ceasefire agreed in Minsk, Belarus, in mid-February.
"Today at 0625 hours, the adversary used 122 mm artillery.
They are banned under the Minsk agreements," spokesman Dmytro
Gorbunov told 112 television channel, adding that a 42-year-old
Kiev-born serviceman was killed as a result and two others were
badly wounded.
The commander of the battalion which came under fire was
separately quoted as saying the serviceman was killed when a
medical vehicle taking him to hospital came under fire from the
rebels.
Large quantities of heavy weapons with a calibre of more
than 100 mm have been withdrawn by both sides under the Minsk
agreements, brokered by the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Germany
and France in Belarus in February.
Both sides accuse the other of regularly violating the
accord, however, and a monitoring mission from the Organization
for Security and Cooperation in Europe says the ceasefire is
fragile.
The Kiev military says rebels are keeping up pressure on
Mariupol, a city of half a million and still controlled by the
government, which lies strategically part-way between
rebel-controlled eastern regions and Crimea which was annexed by
Russia in March 2014.
More than 6,100 people have been killed in the conflict
which erupted in the Russian-speaking east of Ukraine after
Russia seized Crimea following the overthrow of a Moscow-backed
president in Kiev.
(Writing by Richard Balmforth; Editing by Janet Lawrence)