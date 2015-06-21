KIEV, June 21 Two Ukrainian servicemen have been
killed and six wounded in the past 24 hours in separatist
eastern territories, the Ukrainian military said on Sunday,
describing an increase in fighting near the strategic port city
of Mariupol.
Both sides accuse the other of regularly violating a
ceasefire deal signed in Minsk, Belarus, in February, but an
apparent escalation in violence over the past few weeks has
prompted international monitors to warn of the threat of a
bigger flare-up.
"Armed hostilities have risen significantly around Mariupol.
The area of our positions being shelled has increased,"
Ukrainian military spokesman Andriy Lysenko said in a televised
briefing, referring to the government-held industrial hub on the
Azov Sea.
The majority of ceasefire violations by the pro-Russian
rebels had occurred in the area west of separatist-held Donetsk
city, he said. "There are snipers actively working there, also
illegal armed groups using artillery banned under the Minsk
agreements."
The separatists said one civilian had been killed and
another wounded, accusing government troops of shelling
residential areas of Donetsk and other rebel-held towns,
separatist press service DAN reported.
"This is another monstrous violation of the Minsk (peace)
process," separatist representative Denis Pushilin was quoted as
saying.
Over 6,200 people have been killed since fighting erupted in
April last year. Ukraine and NATO accuse Russia of supporting
rebels with troops and weapons, a charge the Kremlin denies.
On Saturday, U.S. Senator John McCain urged the
international community to provide Ukraine with weapons.
"This is shameful, shameful that we would not provide them
with weapons to defend themselves. They are fighting with 20th
century weapons against Russia's 21st century weapons. That's
not a fair fight," he said during a visit to Kiev.
