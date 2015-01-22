UNITED NATIONS The United Nations Security Council on Thursday called for an investigation of a deadly attack on a trolley bus in Ukraine's rebel-controlled eastern city of Donetsk.

"The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the killing of as many as 15 and injuring of more than 20 civilians, among them women and children, as a result of shelling of a public transport stop," the 15-member council said in a statement.

It also "underlined the need to conduct an objective investigation and bring perpetrators of this reprehensible act to justice."

The council did not say who should investigate the incident, which was the result of a shell or mortar attack.

The Kiev government and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine have blamed each other for the attack.

