MOSCOW, Sept 5 Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels
signed an agreement on a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine starting
at 6 p.m. (1500 GMT) on Friday, two Russian news agencies
reported.
There was no immediate confirmation of the deal at the talks
in the Belarussian capital, Minsk, which also included
representatives of Russia and the OSCE security watchdog.
Interfax news agency quoted a source close to the talks as
saying a 14-point deal had been reached and RIA news agency
quoted what it said was a rebel Twitter account saying an
agreement had been signed.
The veracity of the account could not immediately be
confirmed independently and a rebel leader, Vladimir Antyufeyev,
todl Reuters he had no word yet from the separatists'
representative at the talks.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said this week he had
broadly agreed on steps toward a resolution of the conflict with
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and set out a seven-point
proposal end to end the five-month-old conflict.
Poroshenko promised on Thursday to announce a ceasefire if
the talks went ahead in Minsk.
Russian assets rallied on news that a truce had been
reached. The rouble was slightly stronger against the dollar.
