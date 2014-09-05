DONETSK, Ukraine, Sept 5 Three explosions were heard north of the city of Donetsk on Friday, minutes after a ceasefire agreed between Kiev and pro-Russian rebels went into force in Ukraine, a Reuters correspondent reported from the scene.

Two unidentified rebel fighters told Reuters they had received an order for a ceasefire.

The ceasefire deal agreed at talks in Minsk includes a prisoner exchange, while armed forces on both sides are to remain in their current positions, a source close to talks had said on earlier on Friday. (Reporting By Gabriela Baczynska, Writing by Alexei Anishchuk, Editing by Lidia Kelly)