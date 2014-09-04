MOSCOW, Sept 4 Senior rebel leaders said on
Thursday they would order a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine on
Friday if agreement is reached with Kiev at talks in Minsk, two
rebel commanders said on a separatist website.
Alexander Zakharchenko, the head of the self-declared
People's Republic of Donetsk, and Igor Plotnitsky, leader of the
self-proclaimed People's Republic of Luhansk, said in a
statement the rebels "are ready ... at 15:00 (local time) to
order a ceasefire, if an agreement is reached and Ukrainian
representatives sign a plan for the political settlement of the
conflict."
They also said the accord must "spell out in detail how to
guarantee compliance with this (ceasefire) regime," it said.
