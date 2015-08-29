(Adds details from German and Russian statements)
PARIS Aug 29 The leaders of France, Germany and
Russia backed a new ceasefire in eastern Ukraine in a three-way
phone call on Saturday, but offered contrasting views of why
February's peace deal is in trouble.
Daily clashes between the two forces killing civilians,
Ukrainian soldiers and separatists, have undermined the deal
struck in the Belarus capital Minsk. Both sides have blamed the
other for the violations.
In separate statements, France's Francois Hollande and
Germany's Angela Merkel said the three leaders backed efforts to
reinstate an effective ceasefire, while a statement
by Russia's President Vladimir Putin blamed Kiev for failing to
implement key terms of the peace deal.
Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists agreed on Aug. 26 to
strive for an end to all truce violations from next Tuesday, the
OSCE and rebel representatives have said.
"There was agreement that the Minsk agreements remain the
basis for an improvement of the situation in the Donbass region
(eastern Ukraine)," the German statement said.
Hollande's office said the three leaders "strongly backed
the call for a complete ceasefire from Sept. 1", and agreed it
would be useful to hold a summit with Ukraine's president, Petro
Poroshenko, in the coming weeks.
The two sides agreed in February to a ceasefire in eastern
Ukraine parallel to a political process, including local
elections and establishment of a special self-management status
for separatist-minded regions.
In its account of the phone conversation, the Kremlin
said Putin had expressed concerns over Kiev's actions in the
east, which he said included shelling the population and an
economic blockade.
Putin also reiterated Russia's calls for direct dialogue
between Kiev and rebel representatives and constitutional
reforms agreed with the rebel regions.
"The Russian president emphasised the lack of an alternative
to political regulation of the conflict on the basis of full
realisation of the Minsk agreements," the statement said.
The German statement said the Western leaders had voiced
concerns about plans by the rebel regions to hold elections
outside the framework of Ukrainian law.
Rebel leaders have vowed to press ahead with the local
elections on Oct. 18 and Nov. 1, a move fiercely criticised by
Kiev.
(Reporting by John Irish in Paris, Jason Bush in Moscow and
Paul Carrel in Berlin; Editing by Alison Williams)