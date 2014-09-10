MOSCOW, Sept 10 The Russian and Ukrainian
presidents, Vladimir Putin and Petro Poroshenko, are broadly
satisfied with how a ceasefire between Kiev and pro-Russian
forces is holding in eastern Ukraine, a Kremlin adviser said on
Wednesday.
Foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov told reporters Putin and
Poroshenko had discussed the ceasefire during a telephone call
on Tuesday and that "on the whole satisfaction was expressed on
our part and by the Ukrainian side with how the ceasefire is
being observed although it is a difficult process."
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)