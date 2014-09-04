MOSCOW, Sept 4 Russia's foreign minister
discussed proposals for a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine with his
French and German counterparts on Thursday, underlining the need
to build on momentum in Kiev and among the pro-Russian rebels to
end the conflict.
Sergei Lavrov and French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius
both "voiced hope" a ceasefire proposed by President Vladimir
Putin would help bring the sides together at talks in Minsk on
Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
It said Lavrov and Germany's Frank-Walter Steinmeier had
"stressed the importance of avoiding any action that could
undermine the positive trend."
