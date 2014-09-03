MOSCOW, Sept 3 The Kremlin said on Wednesday
President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Petro Poroshenko
had agreed on steps towards peace in eastern Ukraine but a
ceasefire had not been agreed between Moscow and Kiev because
Russia is not a party to the conflict.
Poroshenko's press office said in a statement that Moscow and
Kiev had agreed on a "permanent ceasefire" in the Donbass region
of eastern Ukraine.
Russian news agency RIA quoted Dmitry Peskov, Putin's press
secretary, as saying: "Putin and Poroshenko really discussed the
steps that would contribute to a ceasefire between the militia
and the Ukrainian forces. Russia cannot physically agree to a
ceasefire because it is not a party to the conflict."
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Timothy Heritage)