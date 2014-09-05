MINSK, Sept 5 The ceasefire deal in Ukraine includes a prisoner exchange, while armed forces on both sides will remain in their current positions, a source close to talks said on Friday.

The source also said the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) will monitor the implementation of the ceasefire. (Reporting by Andrey Makhovsky; Writing by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Andrew Roche)