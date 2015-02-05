KIEV Feb 5 The head of Ukraine's central bank said on Thursday the bank's decision not to intervene directly in the foreign exchange market does not mean a free float of the hryvnia currency.

Valeriia Gontareva, the bank's governor, told a news conference bank would simply allow for a greater fluctuation in the hryvnia and added: "Get used to market volatility."

She added that she hopes that the International Monetary Fund will finalise a decision on boosting financial aid to Kiev on Feb. 6-7. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Katya Golubkova, Writing in Moscow by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Timothy Heritage)