Credit Suisse says tax probe linked to "historical" business
ZURICH, May 4 A Dutch-led international tax evasion investigation involving Credit Suisse centres on the Swiss bank's "historical" private banking business, it said on Thursday.
KIEV Feb 5 The head of Ukraine's central bank said on Thursday the bank's decision not to intervene directly in the foreign exchange market does not mean a free float of the hryvnia currency.
Valeriia Gontareva, the bank's governor, told a news conference bank would simply allow for a greater fluctuation in the hryvnia and added: "Get used to market volatility."
She added that she hopes that the International Monetary Fund will finalise a decision on boosting financial aid to Kiev on Feb. 6-7. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Katya Golubkova, Writing in Moscow by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
ZURICH, May 4 A Dutch-led international tax evasion investigation involving Credit Suisse centres on the Swiss bank's "historical" private banking business, it said on Thursday.
* Overall revenue increased by 34 percent to 47.7 million euros ($51.95 million) (Q1 2016: 35.7 million euros)