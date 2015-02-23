BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
KIEV Feb 23 The head of Ukraine's central bank said on Monday the bank would tighten currency controls on importers in a move to defend the struggling national hyrvnia currency.
The bank said it would control all prepayment for importers' contracts over $50,000 and any importer with a contract over $500,000 would need to have a letter of credit with a top-rated foreign bank.
"We analysed the situation on the foreign exchange market and believe now is the time to introduce administrative curbs," bank chief Valeriia Gontareva said in a briefing.
Banks will also be prohibited to lend hryvnia to companies for the purpose of purchasing foreign currency, she said.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"