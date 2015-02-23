KIEV Feb 23 The head of Ukraine's central bank said on Monday the bank would tighten currency controls on importers in a move to defend the struggling national hyrvnia currency.

The bank said it would control all prepayment for importers' contracts over $50,000 and any importer with a contract over $500,000 would need to have a letter of credit with a top-rated foreign bank.

"We analysed the situation on the foreign exchange market and believe now is the time to introduce administrative curbs," bank chief Valeriia Gontareva said in a briefing.

Banks will also be prohibited to lend hryvnia to companies for the purpose of purchasing foreign currency, she said.

