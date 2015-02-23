(Adds context on economy, analyst quote on outlook for hryvnia)

By Alessandra Prentice and Natalia Zinets

KIEV Feb 23 The Ukrainian central bank moved to impose currency controls as the hryvnia plunged another 10 percent against the dollar on Monday -- a move analysts said would do little to bolster the currency.

The hryvnia's decline came amid growing concern a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine will not hold. The currency has now lost half its value in 2015, after falling by 50 percent over all of 2014.

"We will not allow the situation to get out of control," the head of the central bank, Valeriia Gontareva, said at a press briefing. There were no fundamental reasons for the hryvnia to weaken further, she said.

The average hryvnia rate slid 10 percent on Monday to a fresh-record low of 30.55 to the dollar as of 1400 GMT, after Ukraine's military said ongoing rebel attacks were preventing it from withdrawing its heavy weapons from the front line in eastern Ukraine.

A trader at a large foreign bank in Ukraine said he was seeing market rates at around 31.3-31.8 to the dollar.

"For now, the market is weakening and there's no reason to see it stabilising so long as the war rolls on," he said.

The latest hryvnia level is nearly 30 percent weaker than the 21.7 rate foreseen in Ukraine' 2015 budget. If the weakness persists, it will upset the government's strict austerity plans.

"They plan to raise (energy) tariffs. But if hryvnia devaluation continues, they will have to increase tariffs again in two to three months," said Vasyl Yurchyshyn, the director of economic programmes at the Razumkov Centre think tank in Kiev.

Under currency controls that come into effect on Tuesday, the bank will verify all pre-payments for importers' contracts over $50,000, to ensure they are legitmate. Any importer with a contract over $500,000 will need to have a letter of credit with a top-rated foreign bank, she said.

Banks will also be prohibited from lending hryvnia to companies for the purchase of foreign currency.

These measures and others in the central bank's arsenal are not enough to prevent further hryvnia weakness, said Oleksandr Valchyshen of InvestCapital Ukraine.

"For people looking for loopholes, there are ways to buy currency and do what they want outside the sphere of the central bank," he said. "At the moment, all flows want to head out by any means possible." (Editing by Larry King)