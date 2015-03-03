KIEV, March 3 Ukraine's central bank said on
Tuesday it will raise its key refinancing rate to 30 percent
from 19.5 percent from Wednesday, the head of the central bank
Valeriia Gontareva said.
The move is the bank's second rate hike this year and the
key rate now stands at a fifteen year high as the bank battles
rocketing inflation and persistent weakness of its hryvnia
currency.
"Given the situation that the threat of inflation has risen
strongly ... in order to stabilise the situation, the monetary
policy committee recommended ... to raise the rate," Gontareva
said in a briefing. She said she hoped the hryvnia would return
to a level of 20-22 to the dollar soon.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice,
Editing by Thomas Grove)