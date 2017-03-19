KIEV, March 19 The International Monetary Fund
has postponed a decision to disburse more aid to Ukraine in
order to assess the impact of an economic blockade Kiev imposed
on separatist-held territory, the IMF and Ukrainian authorities
said on Sunday.
The IMF's Executive Board was due to meet on Monday to
approve more assistance as part of a $17.5 billion bailout
programme for the war-torn nation, in exchange for the
pro-Western government passing reforms and tackling corruption.
But Ukraine and the IMF must first assess the fallout from a
decision last week by President Petro Poroshenko to suspend all
cargo traffic with rebel-held territory, the finance ministry
and central bank said.
The decision follows an existing blockade by Ukrainian
activists and MPs that has prevented coal supplies from reaching
power plants and the steel industry since late January.
The central bank has previously said economic growth could
nearly halve this year to 1.5 percent if cargo traffic did not
resume.
"Updated macroeconomic forecasts are to be provided to the
IMF," the central bank said in a statement on Sunday.
"Dialogue and technical consultations with the IMF are
continuing," it said, adding that the bank would hold an
unscheduled monetary policy meeting on Monday.
The IMF said in an email its board meeting was delayed "to
allow staff time to assess the implications of recent
developments for the program. Staff expect to announce a new
date soon."
Finance Minister Oleksandr Danylyuk said new consultations
with the IMF would be completed "as soon as possible."
The blockade prompted Russian-backed separatists to seize
businesses that are registered in Ukraine, including companies
belonging to the country's richest man, Rinat Akhmetov.
The crisis has put pressure on Prime Minister Volodymyr
Groysman's government just as it is about to lose its year-long
immunity from facing any vote of no confidence. It was appointed
last April by a fragile coalition that includes Poroshenko's
party, after the previous government fell.
Russia has called on Ukraine to end the blockade, saying the
situation risked turning into a "humanitarian catastrophe".
But Ukraine said the blockade will remain in force until the
separatists hand back control of the businesses they seized and
abide by the terms of a 2015 peace agreement. Fighting between
Ukrainian troops and rebels has killed more than 10,000 so far.
(Additional reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Clelia
Oziel)