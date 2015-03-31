KIEV, March 31 Ukraine's central bank said on Tuesday it would keep its main interest rate at 30 pct, with threats of new currency market destabilisation and expectations of high inflation and devaluation.

Following a monetary policy committee meeting last week, the bank said it would cut the refinancing rate only when the hryvnia, the national currency, appeared less at risk.

"There have been signs of a drop in tension on Ukraine's currency market in recent weeks. At the same time, the risks of renewed destabilisation on the monetary market remain, as well as expectations of high inflation and devaluation," the bank said in a statement released early on Tuesday. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Larry King)