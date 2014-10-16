* IMF mission to estimate Kiev's additional needs at
month-end
* EBRD, Ukraine prepare "unprecedented" cooperation plan
KIEV Oct 16 The International Monetary Fund's
mission to Ukraine will determine at the end of October how much
additional financial aid Kiev needs, Central Bank Governor
Valeria Gontareva said on Thursday.
An IMF program already in place, part of a broader
$27-billion funding package, was agreed in April, to shore up
the former Soviet republic's foreign currency reserves and
support the state budget.
But last month, the IMF warned that Ukraine may need as much
as $19 billion in additional funds if its conflict with
pro-Russian separatists continues during 2015.
"If the geopolitical risks that are related to Ukraine
threaten the development of the entire world ... then everyone
understands what devastating consequences they have for the
Ukrainian economy," Gontareva said at a news conference.
She also said that the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development is preparing an "unprecedented" aid for Ukraine, but
would not give a size of the programme.
"This is a cooperation programme in the areas that need
reforms," she said.
The programme envisages financing of reverse gas purchases
by the state gas company, Naftogaz, and participation in
recapitalisation of Ukraine's banks, whose finances have been
battered by the conflict, she said.
"We are only beginning work on this programme," Gontareva
said.
