KIEV Dec 29 Ukraine expects to receive at least one tranche of funding from the International Monetary Fund in January as Kiev has fulfilled all preconditions, central bank chief Valariia Gontareva said on Tuesday.

Ukraine had expected to receive the third tranche, worth $1.7 billion, by the end of this year. Gontareva said it might now receive the fourth tranche, also of $1.7 billion, at the same time as the third. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by John Stonestreet)