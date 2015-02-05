KIEV Feb 5 Ukraine's central bank chief said on Thursday the bank had the tools required to ease market volatility and that she hoped the market would find a balance soon.

"If there is any worsening of the situation the National Bank is ready with the tools needed to calm the foreign exchange market," the bank's governor, Valeriia Gontareva, told a news conference.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Katya Golubkova, Writing by Timothy Heritage, Editing by Lidia Kelly)