KIEV Feb 5 Ukraine's central bank governor said on Thursday that the bank does not plan direct interventions on the foreign exchange market for now.

Central Bank Governor Valeriia Gontareva also said that some panic still prevails on the country's markets because of the prolonged military conflict in the south-east between pro-Russian rebels and Ukrainian forces.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)