* Asian Development Bank wary of escalation of crisis,
sanctions
* Weak Russian growth would impact imports, worker
remittances
By Dmitry Solovyov
ASTANA, May 2 A worsening of the Ukraine crisis
could harm the economic growth prospects of a large group of
post-Soviet nations, given their dependence on exports to and
worker remittances from Russia, the Asian Development Bank (ADB)
said on Friday.
The bank expects the vast region comprising the Caucasus
nations of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia, plus Kazakhstan,
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan in Central
Asia, to post economic growth of 6.5 percent in 2014.
That is unchanged from last year and the same as its
forecast for 2015, Juzhong Zhuang, ADB deputy chief economist,
told a news conference on the sidelines of the bank's annual
meeting held in the Kazakh capital.
But fallout from the crisis in Ukraine needed to be managed
first, he said, while declining to estimate to what degree an
escalation might impede growth.
An early economic victim of the crisis was a long-planned
Eurobond issue of up to $1 billion that Kazakhstan said on
Friday it was postponing until later this year.
The former Soviet region's biggest oil producer after
Russia, Kazakhstan has backed close ally Moscow's actions in
Ukraine. It is seeking alternative routes for its oil exports,
which may fall if the West decides to toughen sanctions against
Russia, a major transit route of Kazakh crude to world markets.
The United States and the European Union imposed sanctions
after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula, which they
could step up.
"Economic sanctions can affect Russia's growth and hence
reduce (Russia's) demand for exports from Central Asian
countries," Jhuang said.
Some 24 percent of Uzbek exports go to Russia, ADB data
show. It also accounts for 20 percent of exports from Armenia,
15 percent from Kyrgyzstan and 7 percent from Kazakhstan.
The International Monetary Fund slashed its 2014 growth
forecast for Russia this week to 0.2 percent from 1.3 percent,
warning Ukraine-related sanctions were scaring off investors and
pushing the economy towards recession.
As well as cutting its imports, lower growth in Russia would
also lead to a reduction in the cash remittances that migrant
workers from former Soviet states send home, Jhuang said.
Such remittances, which support families and spur investment
and consumption, account for 40 percent of GDP in Tajikistan, 29
percent in Kyrgyzstan and 15 percent in Armenia, Jhuang said.
The ADB said higher oil prices - another possible
consequence of a deeper crisis in Ukraine - would benefit oil
and gas producers and exporters Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan,
Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan but hit the other four nations, which
are energy importers.
Policy issues facing the countries include improving
infrastructure and connectivity, bearing in mind many are
land-locked, and diversifying their economies, Zhuang said.
(Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by John Stonestreet)