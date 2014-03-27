By Dmitry Solovyov
his grasp in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin is likely to turn to the
autocrats of Central Asia, particularly Kazakhstan's Nursultan
Nazarbayev, to further his aim of erecting a Eurasian Union of
former Soviet states.
The Russian president's swift annexation of Crimea has
earned him huge popularity at home but ends his dream for now of
bringing the rest of Ukraine voluntarily into the new structure
he plans to build on as much as possible of the ex-Soviet space.
"Having lost Ukraine, Central Asia will be much more sought
after by Moscow in striking its integration plans," said Lilit
Gevorgyan, an analyst at IHS Global Insight.
Kazakhstan in particular was one of two ex-Soviet countries,
along with Belarus, to join a customs union with Russia. Members
plan to sign documents this year to form the Eurasian Economic
Union, a regional bloc within former Soviet borders intended
eventually as a counterweight to the EU.
While the other four former Soviet republics in Central Asia
will not be founder members of the new body, all are likely to
be drawn closer into Moscow's orbit as it restores influence in
a region it ruled for most of the 19th and 20th centuries.
The Central Asian states - which cover an area the size of
Western Europe stretching from the Caspian Sea to China - have
responded to the events in Ukraine by staying silent or issuing
cautiously worded statements to avoid irking Moscow.
Putin's distrust for Western-style politics is familiar
here: Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan have
rulers who keep tight lids on dissent, with only chronically
unstable Kyrgyzstan making a go at parliamentary democracy.
Kazakhstan's Nazarbayev - whose country is the richest of
the five, the closest to Russia and the one with the largest
population of ethnic Russians - told Putin on March 10 he
"understands" Moscow's stance on Crimea. He said on Tuesday work
on the Eurasian Economic Union would continue.
"Integration allows us to remove customs barriers and boost
competitiveness. Therefore, we have a purely pragmatic interest
- to develop our country, modernise the economy and increase the
size of our GDP," his press service quoted him as saying on the
sidelines of a nuclear security summit in The Hague.
"INDEPENDENCE IS SACROSANCT"
But he also felt the need to point out that his country has
no intention of once again falling under Moscow's rule.
"As far as our political independence is concerned, this is
sacrosanct, and Kazakhstan will not cede its sovereignty to
anyone," he said.
Those words were clearly aimed to allay an alarmist mood
among some of his compatriots in the mainly Muslim nation.
"Kazakh society and most ethnic Kazakhs view the events in
Ukraine as a direct threat to Kazakhstan and its territorial
integrity," said Aidos Sarym, a political analyst based in the
Kazakh city of Almaty.
Although Kazakhstan declared independence from the Soviet
Union more than 22 years ago, produces oil and natural gas and
is holding accession talks with the World Trade Organisation,
its economy has remained closely intertwined with Moscow's.
"In our region, we have Kazakhstan, we have China and we
have 7,000 km of common border with Russia, so naturally you
won't find a single sober-minded person in this country saying
that he won't cooperate with Russia. The question is - how to do
it and on what terms," Sarym said.
Nazarbayev, a 73-year-old former steelworker, has for more
than two decades steered what he calls a "multi-vector foreign
policy", manoeuvring between Russia, China and the West to guard
his country's independence. He describes the proposed Eurasian
Union as similar to the EU, not a new Russian empire.
"It's just how it's done in the European Union, where the
European Commission tackles customs issues, regulates trade,
tariffs, transportation of oil and gas, electricity, railways
and motorways," he said in The Hague. "Final decisions will be
made with the consent of all three states."
NO "FIFTH COLUMN" IN KAZAKHSTAN
Putin's March 1 declaration of Russia's right to invade its
neighbours to protect ethnic Russians would have raised far
greater alarm in Kazakhstan 20 years ago.
At independence in 1991, Kazakhs accounted for only about 40
percent of the population, about the same proportion as
Russians. But today, thanks to Russian emigration and a higher
birth rate among Kazakhs, Russians account for only about 22
percent of the population and Kazakhs around 65 percent.
Back in Moscow, some Russian nationalists, led by firebrand
populist Vladimir Zhirinovsky, are still calling for a takeover
of northern Kazakhstan, which includes historically Russian
cities like Petropavlovsk on the Trans-Siberian railway.
But Nazarbayev's firm grip on power means there is little
sign of overt Russian separatism, like that espoused by Crimea's
Russian Unity party, which took power there after armed men
seized its regional parliament building at the end of February.
Occasional outbursts of ethnic tension in the 1990s are now
largely forgotten. Nazarbayev, a former member of the Soviet
politburo, gives his speeches in both Kazakh and Russian.
"Kazakhstan's Russians are very different from Russians in
Crimea who never saw themselves as Ukrainian citizens," said
Almaty-based political analyst Alexander Knyazev. "Local
Russians associate themselves with this country. Those who
thought otherwise have left."
A 2010 cable from the U.S. embassy in Kazakhstan said there
was no threat of pro-Russia separatism in Kazakhstan.
"Ethnic Russians in Kazakhstan sometimes have been portrayed
as a fifth column of support for the Russian Federation. Post
considers this assessment grossly inaccurate," said the cable,
among documents leaked by anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks.
LOYAL AND RESTIVE NEIGHBOURS
Kazakhstan's much poorer regional neighbours Tajikistan and
Kyrgzstan have expressed their willingness to join the customs
union, but due to their dire economic plight it may take years
before they can join the new Eurasian Economic Union.
Nevertheless, both are firmly in Moscow's orbit. As U.S.-led
forces prepare to pull out of Afghanistan, Russia has secured
the long-term presence of its military in both countries through
generous aid packages that include writing off debts, better
terms for their migrant workers and supplies of arms and fuel.
Uzbekistan, the most populous Central Asian nation with 30
million people, has invited Russian energy firms to help tap its
promising but underdeveloped hydrocarbon deposits.
President Islam Karimov, 76 a Soviet-era holdover in power
for a quarter of a century, is largely shunned by Western
countries because of a reputation among human rights bodies as
one of the most repressive leaders on earth.
He has nevertheless managed to cooperate with NATO countries
on security matters, but is likely to be drawn more towards
Moscow as the Western alliance exits Afghanistan this year.
In much of Central Asia, the main rival to Putin for
influence is not the West at all, but China.
Nowhere is that more apparent than in Turkmenistan, one of
the world's most reclusive nations, ruled by President
Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov with a personality cult.
With the world's fourth largest natural gas reserves,
Turkmenistan still depends on a Soviet-era pipeline through
Russia for exports, but a new pipeline commissioned in 2009 has
allowed Beijing to supplant Moscow as its biggest buyer.
Last year, Chinese President Xi Jingping helped inaugurate
the world's second biggest natural gas field at Turkmenistan's
Galkynysh. China's hunger, not Western outrage, may be the
biggest obstacle to rebuilding Moscow's Asian empire.
