* Western capitals worry Kiev will not keep its side of deal
* Ceasefire violations increased over past week
* U.S. commander blames Russia, Moscow denies any role
* Pressure growing for sanctions on Russia to be lifted
By Noah Barkin and John Irish
BERLIN/PARIS, March 2 For months, as progress in
implementing the Minsk peace deal for eastern Ukraine stalled,
its architects, Germany and France, held out hope that with time
and carefully calibrated pressure on Kiev and Moscow, the
agreement could be pushed back on track.
But since a joint visit by the German and French foreign
ministers to Ukraine's capital last week, a gloomier view has
taken hold: that political dysfunction in Kiev has all but
doomed the chances of it delivering on its own commitments under
the peace agreement.
Against that backdrop and a rise in ceasefire violations in
the east, where Ukrainian government forces are faced off
against pro-Russian rebels, ministers from Germany, France,
Russia and Ukraine meet in Paris on Thursday to discuss Minsk.
One of the meeting's main goals is to tackle what is now
seen in many European capitals as the biggest hurdle to the
peace deal -- Kiev's failure to push through an election law
for the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine that would set the
stage for a vote there by mid-year.
After barely surviving a no-confidence motion last month,
Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk is seen as too weak to deliver.
And yet there are few viable alternatives to Yatseniuk.
"At some point you have to ask yourself, how can it go on
like this?" a senior German official said of Minsk, which was
hammered out a year ago in marathon talks in the Belarus capital
between Germany's Angela Merkel, France's Francois Hollande,
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and Russian President
Vladmir Putin.
The election law was always going to be a tough sell
domestically. There is little appetite in Ukraine to give
Donbass more autonomy and hold elections there while its
soldiers are being killed every week.
"It's all extremely fragile," a senior French official
added, stressing the importance of the Paris meeting on
Thursday.
For now, officials say, the goal is to keep Minsk on life
support even if it looks dead.
Were they to openly admit failure, a second German official
said, violence could spiral, with pro-Russian separatists
running amok and renewing their push for Mariupol, a strategic
port city in the east that, if captured by the rebels, could
help them carve out a land corridor to Russia-annexed Crimea.
"It's a chaotic picture," the second German official
acknowledged. "From a sequencing point of view you can't get
around the fact that the election law needs to be passed. Kiev
points to the security situation in the east as an excuse but we
have told them it can't be. They need to deliver."
SANCTIONS
The other big concern is a breakdown of the European Union's
consensus on sanctions imposed on Russia over the Ukraine crisis
amid an increasingly poisonous atmosphere in the bloc,
aggravated by divisions over the refugee crisis.
The commander of U.S. troops in Europe, Air-Force General
Philip Breedlove, pointed a finger at Russia when he said on
Tuesday violence in eastern Ukraine had increased significantly,
with 71 attacks in 24 hours and 450 attacks over the past week.
"I believe that Russia will dial up and down the pressure
along the line of contact to keep Kiev under pressure to meet
their parts of the (Minsk) agreements first," he said.
Russia says it is not backing the rebels militarily while
the rebels themselves blame Kiev for the violations. The
Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe says neither
side has pulled heavy weapons back as required.
Putin can make the case to sympathetic countries in central
Europe that Russia has broadly delivered on its side of the
Minsk bargain and therefore sanctions should be eased when they
expire in July.
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, seen as close to
Putin, fired a first shot in the looming fight this week, saying
the EU must have a "serious debate" about Russia sanctions in
the months ahead. He rejected the idea of an automatic
extension.
Italy, which has significant economic ties to Russia and
pushed back against a rollover of the sanctions in January, is
also expected to put up a fight.
Even in Germany, senior politicians like Economy Minister
Sigmar Gabriel and Bavarian Premier Horst Seehofer have called
for an easing of the sanctions, arguing that this may be the
best way to win Russian cooperation in Syria.
Officials in the chancellery and foreign ministry reject the
idea of a quid pro quo, saying the two conflicts must be dealt
with in isolation.
But Ukrainian officials are clearly nervous.
"Europe is playing chess, but Russia is playing
poker," Yehor Bozhok, Ukraine's acting ambassador to NATO, told
Reuters. "Russia has no genuine will to conduct negotiations on
Minsk. Any deal will only be achieved under pressure of
sanctions."
