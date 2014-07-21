SHANGHAI, July 22 China's Foreign Minister Wang
Yi said that Beijing welcomes the recently passed U.N.
resolution on downed Malaysian Airlines flight MH17, demanding
those responsible be held to account, and called for a ceasefire
in Ukraine.
A statement on the foreign ministry's website said Wang made
the comments in Caracas on Monday while accompanying Chinese
president Xi Jinping on an ongoing Latin American tour.
Wang called for the International Civil Aviation
Organization to be allowed to play a key role in the
investigation and said international investigators should be
given full access to the crash site.
"We urged all Ukrainian parties concerned to cease fire as
soon as possible and conduct dialogue and consultation so as to
seek a comprehensive, lasting and balanced political solution,"
the statement quoted Wang as saying.
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney and the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing
by Michael Perry)