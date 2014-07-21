SHANGHAI, July 22 China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that Beijing welcomes the recently passed U.N. resolution on downed Malaysian Airlines flight MH17, demanding those responsible be held to account, and called for a ceasefire in Ukraine.

A statement on the foreign ministry's website said Wang made the comments in Caracas on Monday while accompanying Chinese president Xi Jinping on an ongoing Latin American tour.

Wang called for the International Civil Aviation Organization to be allowed to play a key role in the investigation and said international investigators should be given full access to the crash site.

"We urged all Ukrainian parties concerned to cease fire as soon as possible and conduct dialogue and consultation so as to seek a comprehensive, lasting and balanced political solution," the statement quoted Wang as saying. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney and the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Michael Perry)