By Steve Stecklow and Anjuli Davies
KIEV Dec 12 The Chocolate King is finding it
difficult to relinquish his throne.
Petro Poroshenko, one of Ukraine's richest men and owner of
a sweets empire, made an unusual promise last spring while
campaigning to be president - if elected, he would sell most of
his business assets.
"As president of Ukraine, I only want to concern myself with
the good of the country and that is what I will do," he told an
interviewer.
Poroshenko won the election, but he hasn't succeeded yet at
keeping his campaign promise.
With his country at war with Russian-backed separatists in
the east, the economy faltering and its currency weakening,
Ukraine's 49-year-old president hasn't sold any of his assets,
including his most valuable one: a majority stake in Roshen
Confectionery Corp, Ukraine's biggest sweets maker. His promise
appears to be a victim of the very problems that face him as
president.
Executives at the two financial firms that Poroshenko has
hired to help sell his assets caution that deals, particularly
in former Soviet republics and eastern Europe, can often take a
year or more. But they also concede that their client's timing
is terrible.
"It's clearly not a good time to sell," said Giovanni
Salvetti, managing director of Rothschild CIS, which is trying
to sell Roshen. "I hope the situation will improve in the first
or second quarter" of 2015.
Makar Paseniuk, a managing director at ICU in Kiev, which
acts as Poroshenko's financial adviser, said there is an
agreement to sell one of his other assets. He declined to
identify it but said the deal has not closed and it's not clear
when or if it will. Besides Roshen, Poroshenko's portfolio
includes numerous other assets, including real estate and
investments in a bank, an insurance company and a shipyard in
Crimea. He also owns a Ukrainian television station that he has
said he will keep.
In October, Novoye Vremya, a Ukrainian magazine, estimated
that Poroshenko was worth $816 million and ranked him 9th among
the top 100 richest Ukrainians. In a disclosure statement he
filed with the government, Poroshenko reported that in 2013 his
income totalled about $6.3 million, largely from the sale of
securities, dividends and interest. He reported a salary of just
$29,200.
Poroshenko didn't respond to requests for comment.
Paseniuk said Ukraine's president does not keep close tabs
on the sale of his assets. "He has much better and more
important things" to do than to ask about it, Paseniuk said.
He speculated that Poroshenko made his campaign promise
"because he didn't want to be perceived as yet another
oligarch." He added, "I believe his asset base is not in any way
dependent on politics and can hardly be influenced by his
position."
Some of Poroshenko's predecessors have been accused of using
the office of president to enrich themselves. Ukrainian
prosecutors allege that Viktor Yanukovich, who fled to Russia in
February, left the country with billions of dollars. He has
denied any wrongdoing.
Several investment bankers who specialise in the consumer
market expressed scepticism in recent interviews that any
company would invest in a Ukrainian company like Roshen, given
the country's current political climate. Many weren't even
monitoring the potential sale of Roshen, with one saying he was
"not sure it is actually real."
Salvetti and Paseniuk countered that Poroshenko is serious
about selling. There have been some "preliminary discussions"
about Roshen, Salvetti said. "Clearly the market conditions
suggest to buyers some cautiousness. We have had some
discussions with potentially serious people. We will have to see
how the market will evolve." He declined to elaborate.
Two potential buyers who already do business in Ukraine -
Switzerland's Nestle SA and Cadbury's U.S. parent, Mondelez
International Inc - both declined to comment.
HARD CANDY
Roshen, which operates six factories in four different
countries as well as a chain of upscale retail shops, derives
its name from the two middle syllables of Poroshenko's surname.
Despite the president's nickname - the Chocolate King - Roshen
also manufactures cakes, hard candies, toffee, biscuits and
numerous other non-chocolate treats.
At its headquarters in Kiev, Roshen president Vyacheslav
Moskalevsky said, "It would be strange if I said it was a
favourable time to sell." He owns 9 percent of Roshen, but, in
contrast to Poroshenko, said he has no plans to sell his stake.
He said although the company is still profitable, sales in
the first 10 months of this year totalled $640 million, down 35
percent from last year. He said the company has lost a total of
about $4 million a month in sales in eastern Ukraine due to the
war and in Crimea, which Russia annexed in March. Its costs for
raw materials have skyrocketed in part due to Ukraine's plunging
currency.
Roshen has also had numerous problems in Russia, which
normally accounts for about a third of its business and where it
has a factory. Last year, Russia's consumer watchdog banned
imports of Roshen sweets from Ukraine, citing health concerns.
The company also has been entangled in a series of lengthy court
battles and its factory has been raided by armed police.
In one ongoing criminal case, Russia froze $40 million of
the company's funds and only allows the money to be used to pay
taxes, Moskalevsky said.
The Kremlin has denied that politics has played any role in
Roshen's troubles in Russia.
One unanswered question about the president's campaign
promise is what happens if he believes the bids for Roshen are
too low. Will he still keep his promise?
"I wouldn't advise him to sell at a low price," Salvetti
said.
(Additional reporting by Oleksandr Akymenko in Kiev, Elizabeth
Piper in Moscow and Sophie Sassard in London.; Edited by Simon
Robinson)