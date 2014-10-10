* Soccer fans detained after chants against Putin
* Putin tries to build Eurasian Economic Union
* Recriminations mar meeting of ex-Soviet states
By Darya Korsunskaya and Andrei Makhovsky
MINSK, Oct 10 Vulgar chants about Vladimir Putin
before he arrived for a regional summit in Belarus did not augur
well for the Russian president's hopes of bringing the leaders
of former Soviet republics closer together.
Matters got even worse when bickering broke out at the start
of the meeting, revealing fault lines over the Ukraine crisis
and deepening doubts about the future of the loose grouping
known as the Commonwealth of Independent States.
Jibes between Putin and the leader of Moldova, and barbs
aimed at the absent Ukrainian leader, raised new questions about
his ability to woo countries to the Eurasian Economic Union he
is creating to try to rival the European Union's economic might.
"Unfortunately disintegration tendencies are growing in the
Commonwealth, especially considering attempts by individual
well-wishers to bury the CIS," Belarussian President Alexander
Lukashenko told the leaders, seated at a vast, ornate round
table in the huge Independence Palace in the capital Minsk.
Underlining the need to end the bloodshed in Ukraine, he
said: "The fighting directly affects the security and undermines
the economic development of both Ukraine and the entire
post-Soviet region as a whole."
Lukashenko is a supporter of the CIS but his warning showed
the extent of the problems Putin faces trying to rebuild ties
between countries that were once part of the Soviet Union but
are wary of letting Moscow come to dominate them again.
As Russia seeks to avoid international isolation because of
Western sanctions over the Ukraine conflict, tension is growing
rather than falling among the former Soviet states. Strains
among some, such as Armenia and Azerbaijan, go deep.
This ensures that though the Eurasian Economic Union groups
countries with a shared population of 170 million, a combined
annual GDP of $2.7 trillion and vast energy riches, Putin is a
long way from achieving his dream of building a bloc to match
the EU, the United States and China as an economic power.
RESENTMENT
The chants of fans at the soccer match between Ukraine and
Belarus on Thursday night highlighted the resentment felt
towards Moscow in some ex-Soviet states.
Scores of Ukrainians and Belarussians were detained after
shouting patriotic Ukrainian slogans such as "Glory to the
Heroes!" and "Glory to Ukraine!" - rallying cries in Kiev's
conflict against Russian-backed separatists - as well as
chanting abuse about Putin, a rights group and local media said.
The CIS groups 11 of the 15 former Soviet republics
including Ukraine. The Baltic countries of Estonia, Lithuania
and Latvia have all joined the EU. Georgia pulled out if the CIS
after waging a brief war with Russia in 2008.
Putin has looked to Asia, and particularly China, to avoid
isolation over the sanctions initially imposed on Russia for
reclaiming Crimea and tightened over its backing for the
separatists in east Ukraine.
He has also stepped up efforts to rebuild ties within the
CIS since the Ukraine crisis began, but with mixed success.
Ukraine upset Moscow by deciding not to join the customs
union and to deepen ties with the EU instead. Georgia and
Moldova have also signed trade deals with the EU and Russia has
banned imports of some Moldovan products such as wine.
"We still haven't received any convincing arguments to
explain such an embargo," Moldovan President Nicolae Timofti
told the summit in comments broadcast live on Russian
television. "Unfortunately such actions undermine trust and
agreements in the CIS."
Putin hit back, saying agreements with the EU should be
signed in a "timely" manner as otherwise they could damage "our
own market".
"This goes for Moldova and Ukraine," he said.
Noting that Russia had managed to come to an agreement with
the EU to delay Ukraine's moves to deepen ties with the EU, he
asked: "And where was Moldova?"
The Russian and Moldovan leaders then leant towards each
other and exchanged words that were not picked up by the
microphone, briefly ignoring the summit proceedings.
Recriminations worsened when Uzbek President Islam Karimov
then spoke out against Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko for
not attending the meeting, accusing him of preferring to go to
Brussels to talk to Western leaders rather than meet his CIS
colleagues. Kiev was represented by its envoy to Minsk.
Karimov challenged Poroshenko to decide once and for all
whether CIS membership was in his country's interests.
(Writing by Timothy Heritage; editing by Janet McBride)