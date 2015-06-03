Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a session of Foreign Ministers Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Moscow June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev/Files

MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday those responsible for a fresh outbreak of fighting in east Ukraine aimed at stalling progress in peace talks to solve the conflict that has claimed more than 6,100 lives.

Asked to comment on reports from Ukraine of the most serious battles in months that took place between Kiev troops and pro-Russian rebels on Wednesday, Lavrov told a news conference:

"Those who are trying to aggravate the military situation on the contact line - whoever they are - willingly or unwillingly pursue the goal of preventing progress on talks in all key political, economic and humanitarian aspects."

"As long as people are busy with fighting, there is an excuse not to deal with political reforms," he said, pointing his finger on Kiev, which Russia accuses of stalling political reforms agreed along with a ceasefire last February.

