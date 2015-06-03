Peugeot gears up with nuTonomy for self-driving car test
FRANKFURT, May 3 French carmaker Peugeot is partnering with Boston, Massachusetts-based tech firm nuTonomy to test self-driving cars in Singapore.
WASHINGTON, June 3 The United States is disturbed by reports of combined Russian-separatist attacks in eastern Ukraine, the State Department said on Wednesday.
State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf said such attacks were unacceptable and could lead to additional costs for Russia. "Russia bears direct responsibility for preventing these attacks and implementing a cease-fire," she said at a news briefing.
Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian separatists on Wednesday fought their first serious battles in months and Ukraine's defense minister said an attempt by rebels to take the eastern town of Maryinka had been thwarted. (Editing by Bill Trott)
FRANKFURT, May 3 French carmaker Peugeot is partnering with Boston, Massachusetts-based tech firm nuTonomy to test self-driving cars in Singapore.
KHON PI LONG, Thailand, May 3 China's plan to blast open more of the Mekong River for bigger cargo ships could founder on a remote outcrop of half-submerged rocks that Thai protesters have vowed to protect against Beijing's economic expansion in Southeast Asia.