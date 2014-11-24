(Adds DTEK quote, context)
KIEV Nov 24 Ukraine's energy minister said on
Monday Russia had suspended coal supplies to Ukraine, a blow to
domestic energy suppliers who are struggling with a severe lack
of raw fuel for power plants due to a separatist conflict in the
industrial east.
On Nov. 12 Prodan said Ukraine would have to rely on Russian
coal to get through the winter after the war in the east
disrupted supplies to thermal power plants (TPP), which provide
around 40 percent of the country's electricity, and left
reserves critically low ahead of the cold season.
"According to information received from DTEK and (state-run)
Tsentrenergo, coal supplies from Russia have been suspended," an
energy ministry spokesman quoted Prodan as saying.
Ukraine's biggest private energy company DTEK said the
suspension of supplies was unexpected.
"The company received no official notification about the
delay in shipments. Now we are trying to find out the reasons
and circumstances of the current situation," DTEK said in a
statement.
DTEK, part of the business empire of Ukrainian tycoon Rinat
Akhmetov, said it had imported a total of 1.3 million tonnes of
coal from Russia since August.
Ukraine, which needs to import around 1 million tonnes of
coal per month to meet its electricity needs, signed a supply
deal with South Africa to boost reserves, but earlier this month
the supplier discontinued shipments, citing concerns about
political instability.
Ukraine's reliance on Russian coal is a serious setback to
the country's efforts to lessen energy dependence on its
powerful neighbour.
Kiev's relations with the Kremlin are at an all-time low
following Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula and
its involvement in the eastern conflict in which over 4,300 have
been killed.
