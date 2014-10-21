* Villagers near Donetsk airport left without gas or power
* Residents gather firewood, share outdoor ovens
* Temperatures forecast shortly to drop below freezing
By Thomas Grove
SPARTAK, Ukraine, Oct 21 Waiting for a lull in
fighting between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian rebels,
Nikolai Batyshchev ventures out with his chainsaw and
wheelbarrow to collect firewood to fend off the damp autumn
chill.
Left without natural gas or power due to fighting over
nearby Donetsk airport, Batyshchev and his neighbours are
guarding not only against mortar bombs that have pounded their
village of Spartak, but also the approaching Ukrainian winter.
"Acacia is what you want. It burns hot and long and there's
a bunch of them right over there," said Batyshchev, 50, who last
Saturday built an oven in his basement using spare bricks.
By the end of this week, temperatures are forecast to drop
below freezing in the sharpest cold snap since war broke out in
April between Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian
separatist rebels. More than 3,700 people have been killed in
the fighting.
"There's no sense in staying in our apartment, the windows
have long been shattered. Down there it's warm and quiet,"
Batyshchev said flashing a gold-toothed grin.
"And a tree will last you three days," he added, his breath
visible in the cold air.
Dozens of Batyshchev's neighbours have also constructed
outdoor ovens that serve as communal kitchens for those in the
nearby two-storey apartment buildings, most of whom simply lack
the money to leave.
Despite a Sept. 5 ceasefire agreement between Kiev and the
rebels, fighting continues for Donetsk airport, which neither
side is willing to give up. Both claim to have at least partial
control over it, and Kiev's military spokesman Andriy Lysenko
said on Tuesday Ukrainian troops had successfully defended
against a rebel attack.
The rebel lines are close to Spartak and at one point they
even sheltered in one of its courtyards, making the village a
target for the opposing government forces.
FRONT LINE
Spartak has become a byword for destruction among residents
of nearby Donetsk, the rebel stronghold where power, natural gas
and water are still largely available.
Alexander Zakharchenko, separatist leader of the
self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, recently tried to
calm fears over the coming winter saying the rebels had enough
coal to see the region through.
For Spartak, however, utilities like power lines and gas
pipelines have remained down for the last three months.
Valentina Poltavskaya, 50, who lives in an apartment
building next to Batyshchev, says volunteers hand out
humanitarian aid in other parts of Donetsk but that she fears
travelling during constant mortar bombing.
"All we have are the vegetables that we have grown ourselves
or that others gave us before they fled," said Poltavskaya,
dumping the pebble-sized potatoes into boiling water on a
makeshift stove built in front of her apartment building.
Nearly every building in the Spartak region has been either
damaged or destroyed. Some stand only as a pile of bricks.
Poltavskaya, who worked in a nearby grocery store, says she
and her husband sleep in a storage room in the basement, having
sent their 10-year old son to live with his grandmother.
Tears well in her eyes, but with effort she does not allow
herself to cry.
"This is our life: we leave the basement to come out and
cook; we leave the kitchen to escape incoming mortar bombs," she
says with a look of exhaustion.
(Writing by Thomas Grove; Editing by Richard Balmforth and Mark
Trevelyan)