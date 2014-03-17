By Paul Taylor
| BERLIN, March 17
BERLIN, March 17 The Cold War is back.
Russia's military seizure of Crimea and preparations for a
possible annexation of the southern Ukrainian province have
revived fears, calculations and reflexes that had been rusting
away since the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989.
Whether the crisis triggered by President Vladimir Putin's
attempt to prevent Ukraine, a strategic former Soviet republic,
turning to the West, becomes a turning point in international
relations like the 2001 Al Qaeda attacks on the United States or
the 1962 Cuban missile crisis, is not yet certain. There are
still some steps to play out.
But policymakers and strategic analysts are thinking through
the consequences of a potentially prolonged East-West
tug-of-war. And states in the middle such as Germany and Poland
are starting to weigh uncomfortable adjustments to their policy.
The standoff is already posing tricky questions about the
balance between sanctions and diplomacy, setting loyalty tests
for allies and raising the risk of spillover to other conflicts
and of possible proxy wars.
"Welcome to Cold War Two," Russian analyst Dmitri Trenin of
the Carnegie Foundation for International Peace declared in an
article for Foreign Policy magazine.
"The recent developments have effectively put an end to the
interregnum of partnership and cooperation between the West and
Russia that generally prevailed in the quarter-century after the
Cold War," he said.
Trenin is not alone in seeing the struggle for Ukraine as
the biggest game-changer in European security since the collapse
of the Soviet Union in 1991.
While no one imagines the superpowers returning to a
hair-trigger nuclear confrontation or a bloc-against-bloc
military buildup - for starters, Russia no longer has a bloc -
the knock-on implications for other security problems, and for
the world economy, are significant.
Frozen conflicts in Moldova, Georgia and Azerbaijan, all
"near abroad" post-Soviet states, could be reactivated.
In Berlin, policymakers worry that Russia could raise the
stakes by stopping cooperation with the West over Iran's nuclear
programme, the civil war in Syria, security in Afghanistan and
managing North Korea's unpredictable leader.
Any one of those could make life more uncomfortable for the
United States and its European and Asian allies by destabilising
the Middle East and southern Asia or raising tension on the
Korean peninsula.
"THIS IS THE BIG ONE"
The realisation that Germany, Europe's central power, has no
special influence with Russia when the geopolitical chips are
down, and that Chancellor Angela Merkel has been unable to sway
Putin despite their common languages, has concentrated minds.
In hindsight, Russia's 2008 military intervention in
breakaway regions of Georgia was a dry run. It had less global
impact partly because an erratic Georgian leader fired the first
shots, but also because it barely changed the status quo.
"Ukraine is different. It's on the fault line and it's too
big," says Constanze Stelzenmueller, senior transatlantic fellow
with the German Marshall Fund think-tank, who led a recent major
study on Germany's new foreign and security policy.
"Now we are entering a systemic competition. That's why I
think the Cold War analogy is accurate. If you're in Berlin,
that's the way it feels. This is the big one."
Despite its strong economic interests in Russia, where 6,200
German companies do business, and its dependency on Russian
natural gas for 40 percent of supplies, Stelzenmueller expects
Germany to "surprise on the upside by being firm".
Moscow is only Berlin's 11th trade partner, below Poland.
Germany's main trade body said last week a trade conflict
between the two would hurt German business but it would be
life-threatening for a stagnant Russian economy.
As former Hong Kong governor Chris Patten observes, while
almost every European household owns goods made in China, few if
any have anything produced in Russia, except gas and vodka.
Central European economies could be severely disrupted if
Moscow played with the gas taps, but stocks are high, winter is
over and Russia needs the revenue.
GOING NEUTRAL?
In Cold War One, hawks in the United States and western
Europe fretted that then West Germany could turn neutral in its
pursuit of detente with the Soviet Union and its east European
allies, including communist East Germany.
That never happened. Bonn remained firmly anchored in the
Western political and military camp. But there were some epic
transatlantic battles along the way.
They included a 1982 clash with the United States over a
German-Soviet gas pipeline deal which the Reagan administration
feared would make West Germany dangerously dependent on Moscow.
The Germans stood their ground. The pipeline was built and
is one reason why Germany remains so hooked on Russian energy.
That dispute - just a year after a Moscow-inspired military
crackdown in Poland - may have lessons for any new Cold War.
A year later, Bonn withstood mass protests and threats from
Moscow to deploy U.S. medium-range nuclear missiles on its soil
in response to Soviet SS-20 rockets pointed at the West. That
led eventually to a negotiated end to the East-West arms race.
Then as now, a perceived Russian threat ultimately united
Europeans and the United States, despite public misgivings
reflected today in opinion polls showing neither Germans nor
Americans are keen to get tough with Russia.
Then as now, both Moscow and the West turned to China to try
to tip the balance. Then as now, U.S. strategists traded charges
of appeasement and warmongering as they argued over the right
policy mix between containing Russia and taking its interests
into account.
If Putin moves to annex Crimea, Europeans may soon have to
contemplate awkward sacrifices to show their resolve.
For France, this could mean suspending a contract to sell
helicopter carriers to Russia. For Britain, closing its mansions
and bank vaults to magnates close to Putin. For Germany,
initiating gradual steps to reduce dependency on Russian gas.
It will take Cold War-style determination for any of that to
happen. Maintaining EU unity if the going gets tough, with
states in southern Europe such as Italy, Greece, Cyprus and
Bulgaria closer to Moscow, could prove a challenge.
(Writing by Paul Taylor; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)