KIEV, Aug 25 The Ukrainian military said on
Monday a group of Russian forces, in the guise of separatist
rebels, had crossed into south-east Ukraine with ten tanks and
two armoured infantry vehicles, aiming to open a new front in
the separatist war.
Earlier, a separate military statement said border guards
had halted the armoured column outside Novoazovsk, Ukraine's
most south-easterly point on the Azov Sea, and local residents,
reached by phone, spoke of seeing tanks and other armoured
vehicles moving near the town.
"This morning there was an attempt by the Russian military
in the guise of Donbas fighters to open a new area of military
confrontation in the southern Donetsk region," spokesman Andriy
Lysenko told journalists.
Donbas is the local name given to the industrialised east
that has been the scene of a five-month conflict.
If the rebels seized control of the southern regions, they
could support the separatist stronghold city of Donetsk from the
south with easier access to the Russian border.
Fighting between government forces and pro-Russian
separatists has been hitherto concentrated around the two big
rebel-held cities of Donetsk and Luhansk.
Ukraine has accused Moscow of carrying out regular
cross-border shelling of government positions to shore up the
rebels who have been increasingly hemmed in by Kiev's forces.
It has also charged Russia with carrying out cross-border
incursions involving Russian military to carry out operations in
support of the rebels. Moscow denies these charges.
The fresh charges of a blatant Russian military incursion
into Ukraine is certain to sour further the atmosphere between
the two powers ahead of talks on Tuesday between Ukrainian
President Petro Poroshenko and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
The talks in the Belarussian capital of Minsk, which will
also involve top European Union officials, will produce the
first encounter since June between the two leaders.
But with Russia blaming the crisis on Ukraine's military
offensive and Ukraine refusing to show restraint until Russia
halts its support for the rebels the chances of any breakthrough
appear slim.
MILITARY THRUST
The new military thrust - whether it is by separatist rebels
alone or with the aid of Russian soldiers - might be aimed at
capturing Mariupol, a key government-held port city on the Azov
Sea.
But Lysenko said the main highway linking Novoazovsk to
Mariupol, about 30 km west along the coastline, was still under
the control of government forces.
"Novoazovsk has not been seized. The highway is under the
control of forces of the anti-terrorist operation. We have
enough resources in Mariupol itself to repel any attacks," he
said.
The commander of a Ukrainian national guard unit in the
area near Novoazovsk where the fighting was reported to be
happening told Reuters by telephone: "A war has broken out
here." He said he could not speak and ended the conversation.
Semen Semenchenko, commander of the pro-government Donbas
militia, on his Facebook page gave a different version of
events, saying that around 50 armoured vehicles had crossed the
border from Russia.
About 40 of them were trying to move in the direction of
Mariupol while the remainder were moving north towards
Amvrosiyivka, he said.
"The invasion of the Russian occupiers is taking place," he
said. The attacking forces were, for now, "localised and easily
neutralised" and there had been no fighting yet around Mariupol
itself, he added.
The column's movement towards Novoazovsk had been
accompanied by artillery shelling from across the border, he
said.
Lyudmila, a resident of Novoazovsk who was reached by
telephone, said: "Everything began at 8 o'clock this morning.
Tanks appeared - no fewer than 7 of them, and Grads (rockets)
and armoured vehicles."
She said some of the tanks bore flags with emblems of a
separatist group calling itself the Orthodox Liberation Army.
She said the rebel forces had fired on Novoazovsk from the
village of Markine, about 7 kms away.
"Novoazovsk has died. People are hiding (from the shelling).
We heard rumours of an invasion just a couple of days ago. The
Ukrainian flag has been taken down on the city council offices,"
she said.
Asked at a news conference in Moscow about reports of an
incursion across the border from Russia into the area of Ukraine
near Markine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said: "I
have not heard of this, but there is plenty of disinformation
out there about our 'incursions'."
The separatist rebellions erupted in Ukraine's mainly
Russian-speaking east in April after street protests ousted a
Moscow-backed president in February.
When leaders with a pro-Western agenda took power in Kiev,
Russia annexed Crimea and Putin spoke of Russia's right to
defend the interests of Russian-speakers in Ukraine.
The United Nations say more than 2,000 people - Ukrainian
service personnel, civilians and rebels - have been killed in
the conflict.
The Ukrainian military said on Sunday that the total number
of Ukrainian forces killed stood at 722, though Lysenko said on
Monday that four more service personnel had died in the past 24
hours.
