KIEV Aug 25 A Ukrainian military spokesman said
on Monday that Russian forces "in the guise of" separatist
rebels had crossed into south-east Ukraine with ten tanks and
two armoured infantry vehicles, aiming to open a new front in
the separatist war.
"This morning there was an attempt by the Russian military
in the guise of Donbass fighters to open a new area of military
confrontation in the southern Donetsk region," spokesman Andriy
Lysenko told journalists.
Earlier, a separate military statement said Ukrainian border
guards had engaged an armoured column near the town of
Novoazovsk on the Azov Sea in south-east Ukraine.
