KIEV, July 31 Ukraine said on Thursday it had
suspended offensive operations in its military campaign in east
Ukraine to help international experts reach the downed Malaysian
airliner's crash site but separatists were continuing to attack
its positions.
Kiev said on the Facebook website of what it calls its
"anti-terrorist operation" (ATO) against pro-Russian rebels in
the east that it was heeding calls by U.N. Secretary-General Ban
Ki-moon to stop fighting near the plane crash site.
"On July 31, troops involved in the active ATO phase are not
conducting military operations apart from protecting their own
positions from attack," it said. "But mercenary fighters of the
Russian terrorists are not respecting any international
agreements and requests."
The rebels have accused Kiev of blocking access to the
Malaysian airliner crash site by fighting in the area.
(Reporting by Timothy Heritage)